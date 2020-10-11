Thomas Kaesberg
October 2, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Charles Kaesberg announces his passing on October 2, 2020. Tom peacefully passed away in his sleep at the age of 67.
Tom was born in Belleville, Illinois, and attended Althoff Catholic High School. He graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and served his community as a pharmacist for over 30 years. He was a kind, generous, loyal and loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle whose memory will be forever cherished.
Tom will be lovingly remembered by his three survived children, Tom (Jen) Kaesberg, Jean (Frank) Bennett, and Casey (Josh) Skelton. Tom will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Evan, Viviana, Hadley, Juliette and Lena. He is also survived by, and will be deeply missed by his siblings Kathy Lee, Karie (Gary) Cox, Patricia (Jim) Sobczak, Chris (Pam) Kaesberg, and Sharon Kaesberg, as well as his four nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rhonda Kaesberg, and his parents, Howard and Lucille Kaesberg.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday October 15, 2020 at Kutis Funeral Home, located 10151 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63123.
Service: A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday October 15, 2020 at Kutis Funeral Home following the visitation.