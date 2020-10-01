Thomas Keeven Thomas William Keeven, 65, of Columbia, Illinois, born January 30, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. Tom was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL; Knight of Columbus Council 6165; and was an ACTS team member. He was the owner of Heartland Turf Farms and served as past President and board member of Turfgrass Producers International. He was very passionate about his faith, family and an avid hunter and fisherman. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Keeven Sr; father-in-law and mother- in- law, Robert and Barbara Heisel; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Prinster. Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years, Dana, nee Heisel; three children,Tom (Amanda) Keeven Jr; Patrick (Katie) Keeven of St. Louis,MO,and Casey Phelps of Waterloo, IL;his mother, Vivienne Keeven of Moscow Mills, MO; three brothers, Ed (Kathy) Keeven, Marty (Pam) Keeven,and James (Kathy) Keeven; four sisters, Vivian Prinster, Barbara (Jim) Foster, Judy (Steve) Schneider, and Jeanne (Ed) Idziak; seven grandchildren, Jack, Max, Lucy, Trey, Will, Teagan and Finn. He was also a dear brother-in-law, nephew uncle, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Education Activity Center. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com
Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, Illinois. The CDC COVID 19 guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing will be adhered to. At Friday visitation, we encourage anyone who wishes to honor Tom by wearing their hunter's camo. Funeral: The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:40 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating. Due to COVID 19, mass will be limited to family and close friends. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.