Thomas Kehrer Thomas L. Kehrer, 83, of Mascoutah, IL born June 27, 1936 in Belleville, IL, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL. Thomas was a retired Operating Engineer for the Local 520, a member of the Moose Lodge 815 in Mascoutah, IL and a member of the NRA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Orvel J. and Sylvia M., nee Schaeffer, Kehrer, a sister, Collette Kehrer, and a brother, James Kehrer. He is survived by his wife, Shirley J., nee Meder, Kehrer, whom he married on January 28, 1956 in Hernando, MS; two children, Cynthia (Michael) Bruner of Mascoutah, IL and Dale Thomas Kehrer of Mt. Juliet, TN; three grandchildren, Mychaela (James) Kekeris of Mascoutah, IL, Michelle (Johnny) Whiteman of Riverview, FL, and Sean (Trista) Bruner of Valrico, FL; four great-grandchildren, Aiden and Haleigh Whiteman, and Colten and Tessa Bruner; one brother, Robert (Sarah) Kehrer of Lenzburg, IL; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made for Tessa's Battle with Batten Disease, https://www.gofundme.com/tessas-battle-with-batten-disease . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019