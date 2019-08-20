Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Thomas Kehrer
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
the family’s farm
Thomas Kehrer


1936 - 2019
Thomas Kehrer Thomas L. Kehrer, 83, of Mascoutah, IL born June 27, 1936 in Belleville, IL, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL. Thomas was a retired Operating Engineer for the Local 520, a member of the Moose Lodge 815 in Mascoutah, IL and a member of the NRA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Orvel J. and Sylvia M., nee Schaeffer, Kehrer, a sister, Collette Kehrer, and a brother, James Kehrer. He is survived by his wife, Shirley J., nee Meder, Kehrer, whom he married on January 28, 1956 in Hernando, MS; two children, Cynthia (Michael) Bruner of Mascoutah, IL and Dale Thomas Kehrer of Mt. Juliet, TN; three grandchildren, Mychaela (James) Kekeris of Mascoutah, IL, Michelle (Johnny) Whiteman of Riverview, FL, and Sean (Trista) Bruner of Valrico, FL; four great-grandchildren, Aiden and Haleigh Whiteman, and Colten and Tessa Bruner; one brother, Robert (Sarah) Kehrer of Lenzburg, IL; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made for Tessa's Battle with Batten Disease, https://www.gofundme.com/tessas-battle-with-batten-disease . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
