Thomas Levrault

LEVRAULT - Col. Thomas E. Levrault, MD, 72, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away August 15, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10am- 12pm at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12pm at the church Interment with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store