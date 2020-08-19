Thomas Levrault

Col. Thomas E. Levrault, MD Pediatrician and retired Colonel Thomas Edmund Levrault, MD, age 72, of O'Fallon, IL passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Thomas was born September 30, 1947 in San Diego, CA to the late Roland Gregory Levrault and Johanna Christina Meyer. His generation was the first in the family line to enter college; he would graduate from Rutgers University in New Jersey. He received his medical degree from Hahnemann University, Philadelphia, PA in 1973 and would go on to dedicate over 35 years of service in the field of pediatrics. Among his greatest joys was the day in 1972 when he first saw Lilia Gruy, a nurse at Hahnemann University hospital.Their love affair led to a marriage that lasted 47 years, producing three children and adventures across three continents. Despite his aversion to guns and flying, he served proudly for 20 years with the United States Air Force, receiving the Commendation for Meritorious Service medal and retiring at the rank of Colonel. Following this, Dr. Levrault entered private practice, founding Gabriel's Pride Pediatrics in 1999, in service to thousands of children in St. Clair county and surrounding area for another 14 years. He also was an active member and previous president of the Filipino American Association of Southern Illinois. For several years, "Dr. Tom" was an accomplished league bowler, once achieving the elusive perfect score of 300 in competition.He was also a faithful fan of Pepsi-Cola, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Moody Blues.His preferred mode of travel was by station wagon, crisscrossing the US, ultimately touching 49 of the 50 states. While he did not pass his stethoscope on to his children, he did pass on the lessons of intelligence, service, and kindness. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Roland G. and Johanna C. (nee Meyer) Levrault and siblings, Roland "Ronnie" Levrault Jr., Betty Jean Leeds, and Donald "Buddy" Levrault. Thomas is survived by his wife, Lilia Levrault nee Gruy of O'Fallon, IL; children, Gregory (Jessica) Levrault, Christopher (Erika) Levrault, and Shawnee (Dan) Magparangalan; sister, Joanne Blomquist; and grandchildren, Samantha, Lily, Mark, Chase, Vincent, Phoenix, and Blaise. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois hospice.org
and the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org/greatermissouri
. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation or funeral service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church with Fr. James Deiters officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.