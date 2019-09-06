|
Thomas Manning Thomas R. Manning, Sr., 85, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 31, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy, Illinois. Thomas was retired from Chrysler Corporation. He was a member of the former St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL. He enjoyed bowling. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Manning, nee Marcucci; two daughters, Linda Chouinard and Cynthia Pennington; his parents, Edward and Bertha, nee Insco, Manning; and three brothers, Edward, James, and John Manning. Surviving are his children, Diana (Ed) Probert of Cahokia, IL, Deborah (Terry) Tankersley of Dupo, IL, Patricia (Larry) Whaley of Columbia, IL, Donna (Robert) Riefer of Waterloo, IL, Thomas (Debbie) Manning, Jr. of Bonne Terre, MO, Sharon (Rusty) Latimer of Dupo, IL, Bruce (Micki) Manning of Waterloo, IL, and Gerald (Jodi) Manning of Rockford, IL; two brothers, Joseph (Ruby) Manning of River Rouge, MI and Patrick (Shirley) Manning of Alton, IL; a sister, Ann Shannon of St. Louis, MO; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019