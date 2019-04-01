Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
(618) 667-9123
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas May

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas May Obituary
Thomas J. May Thomas May, 36, of Belleville, IL, born September 5, 1982 in Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home in Belleville, IL. Thomas attended St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL. He loved his family and enjoyed going places and spending time with his children. He enjoyed all sports and was a huge sports fan. Surviving are his children Ian Thomas, Scarlett Jane and Savannah Lynn May all of Bellevile, IL; parents, Trudy (nee Butcher) and Jamie Wininger of Troy, IL and Jim May of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Steven C. and Christopher A. Wininger of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Eleanor L. Wininger of Troy, IL, Nephew, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to a . Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 9 to 10 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. Funeral: A mass will be said 10 am Wednesday at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
Download Now