Thomas J. May Thomas May, 36, of Belleville, IL, born September 5, 1982 in Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home in Belleville, IL. Thomas attended St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL. He loved his family and enjoyed going places and spending time with his children. He enjoyed all sports and was a huge sports fan. Surviving are his children Ian Thomas, Scarlett Jane and Savannah Lynn May all of Bellevile, IL; parents, Trudy (nee Butcher) and Jamie Wininger of Troy, IL and Jim May of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Steven C. and Christopher A. Wininger of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Eleanor L. Wininger of Troy, IL, Nephew, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to a . Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 9 to 10 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. Funeral: A mass will be said 10 am Wednesday at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2019