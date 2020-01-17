|
MCCARTHY- Thomas A. McCarthy, age 83 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 and 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Maryville, IL. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020