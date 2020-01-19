|
Thomas McCarthy Thomas Andrew McCarthy, age 83 of Collinsville, IL, born November 19, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL Tom earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy, Rolla, MO. He worked as a Civil Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers, Illinois Association of Highway Engineers, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus and Dover Boys. He leaves a legacy of service to his parish, Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL and the community. He was involved in every aspect of parish life; member of the Booster Club, long time member of the finance committee, instrumental in the building of the new church building, cooking spedinis at the Italian Fest, Eucharistic minister and lector. He was an original coach in the newly formed Collinsville Soccer Association in the late 1960's and helped grow the organization over the years, surveying and laying out the fields at Van Fossen and Seim Fields and the Collinsville Sports Complex. He was a devoted husband, taking care of his wife during numerous illnesses throughout her life. They enjoyed traveling via car throughout the country, with stops in California, Florida, Alabama, Nevada amongst others. Tom found the most pleasure in watching his children and grandchildren play sports; never missing a game, whether volleyball, baseball, basketball, soccer or cross country. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Marynelle nee Hennrich McCarthy, whom he married February 11, 1961; parents, John L. and Isabella nee Aleck McCarthy; a brother, John McCarthy; and a sister, Judy McCarthy. He is survived by his three children: Thomas (Teresa) McCarthy of San Clemente, CA, Diane (David) Caputo of Collinsville, IL and Jack (Margie) McCarthy of Collinsville, IL/Houston, TX; eight grandchildren: Annie and Luke McCarthy, Nick, Alex and Sam Caputo, Maggie, Katie and Ellie McCarthy; two sisters: Juanita McCarthy of Chesterfield, MO and Bernice McCarthy of Collinsville, IL; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. Memorials may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or and will be received at the funeral home. Condelences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 and 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Donald Wolford celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Luncheon immediately following burial at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Center.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020