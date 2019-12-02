|
Thomas McDonnell Thomas "Tom" Francis McDonnell, Jr., 82, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital. Tom had been struggling with Parkinson's disease for seven years, and then on November 20, 2019, had a cardiac arrest from which he never recovered. He has now gone to be with the God he loves. Tom was born on October 27, 1937 in East Saint Louis, Illinois to Thomas, Sr. and Margaret (Lutz) McDonnell. He was raised in Belleville and Collinsville, Illinois, and graduated from Collinsville High School in 1955. Always fascinated with machines and engines, Tom graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He then went on to work for Monsanto, Ford Motor Company, Amoco, and Ethyl Corporations. Tom loved his family dearly. He met Charlotte McClard on a blind date in 1964 and they married on July 10, 1965, in Liberty, Missouri. They welcomed two daughters, Laura and Cindy, and in 1971 they moved to Dearborn, Michigan, where Tom began working at Ford Motor Company. There he was involved in Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church where he formed many lasting friendships. In 1982, he and his family moved to Grosse Ile, Michigan, to fulfill his dream of living on the water, with regular access to fishing and beautiful sunsets. He was an active member of the Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church, a community he valued and loved. Following his retirement, Tom and Charlotte spent winters in Rockport, Texas, allowing them time with his daughter Laura and her family and dear family friends. He embraced Texas culture and the community of which he was a part. Tom took pride in the work he did as a mechanical engineer with expertise in fuels and lubricants. He held a US patent and was a member of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), to which he was elected Fellow. Tom enjoyed his work and his interaction with friends and colleagues across the automotive industry. Tom loved working on old cars, fishing, listening to blue grass music, watching sunsets, playing guitar, and spending time with his dog, Abby. His family shared many fun adventures together sailing, camping, and visiting family. He could fix anything and never had a repairman in the house, earning him his nickname of "MacGyver" among family members. He could always be found tinkering in the garage, working in the yard, or fishing off his dock. While he sometimes appeared tough on the outside, his family knew that he was a softy inside beautiful music, scenery, or special moments brought a quick tear to his eye. His family and friends enjoyed his teasing sense of humor a trait that has carried through to his kids and grandkids. As a grandfather to five grandchildren, "Boppie" enjoyed spending time with the kids playing with toy trains and Legos, fishing, attending sporting events, or just hanging out watching movies. He developed a unique relationship with each grandchild and loved them deeply. Tom struggled with Parkinson's disease over the last seven years. While he was frustrated with his illness, he continued to find joy in spending time with his family and friends and working on projects around the house. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte McDonnell; his daughters, Laura (Jeff) Groseclose (Rockport, TX) and Cindy (Eric) Carlsson (Madison, WI); his grandchildren, Ben and Emma Groseclose, and Anders, Peter, and Samuel Carlsson; his sister, Judith (George) Holtzscher (Glen Carbon, IL); and his nieces and nephews Tom (Jessica) Holtzscher, Eric (Sandy) Holtzscher, David (Jennifer) McClard, Brian (Pamela) McClard, Deeanna McClard Ketcherside, and Cynthia (John) McClard Moore. Tom was a man who valued his faith in God, his relationship with his family, and held tight to his appreciation for beautiful nature, music, and a good laugh. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's honor may be made to , Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, or the Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church. Service: A memorial service celebrating Tom's life was held in Grosse Ile, Michigan on December 1, 2019.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019