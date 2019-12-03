|
|
|
MCGINTHY - Thomas Terry McGinthy, 83, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home with burial at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL following. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019