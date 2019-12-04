Home

Thomas Terry McGinthy Thomas Terry McGinthy, 83, of Lebanon, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Thomas was born October 18, 1936 in Rector, AR. He was a retired Farmers Insurance Agent and owned and operated an antique store in O'Fallon, IL. Thomas enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games. He was a very devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and found much joy in watching his grandkids play sports. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Alford and Claire (nee Wilkins) McGinthy; first wife, Peggy Sue (nee Ward) McGinthy; six siblings; and one grandson. Surviving are his wife, Georgia Ruth (nee Cooke) McGinthy of Lebanon, IL; children,Terry (Laureen) McGinthy of O'Fallon, IL, Doyne (Charlene) McGinthy of O'Fallon, IL, and Pamela (James) Prindable of O'Fallon, IL; step-children, Christine Lavalle of St. Louis, MO and Charlene (Robert) Bovaconti of St. Louis, MO; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to heart.org or American Cancer Association . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Carman Wuebbels officiating. Burial to follow in the O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
