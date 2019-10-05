|
|
Thomas Ohren Thomas Eugene Ohren, 75, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on October 3, 2019, performing his visitation ministry in Edwardsville. Tom was born March 4, 1944 in St. Louis, MO, the son of the late John E. and Lillian (Mitas) Ohren. He married his "bride", Sandra (Schmidt) on June 24, 1967. She survives. Tom was a loving father of Steve and Anna Ohren of Chicago, Angela (Ohren) and Anil Kurian of Los Angeles, and Laura Ohren of Glen Carbon. He was a proud grandpa of Noah Kurian, Susan (Nick) Buroff, Alex Baggio, and Roy Baggio. He was Great-Grandparent to Caleb Nager. Also surviving are, one brother, Robert (Susan) Ohren of Chester Springs, PA; and Sister-in-law, Virginia Ohren of Granite City; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ronald (Mary Jo) Schmidt of Edwardsville, Richard Schmidt of Edwardsville, Rodger (Ruth) Schmidt of Highland and Rosemary (Bruce) Dorsey of Moro, IL. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Tom was a proud graduate of Ritenour High School in 1962. He then enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was employed at Granite City Steel for 30 years. He then worked part time for MCT, St. Boniface Church, and Medicap Pharmacy. Tom lived his life helping others volunteering as the Coordinator of the Visitation Ministry at St. Boniface Church, Auxiliary Shuttle Driver at Anderson Hospital, Faith In Action Angel Driver, BINGO caller at Edwardsville American Legion, Eye Glass Chairman and Current President of the Edwardsville Lion's Club, as well as helping anyone in need of his many talents. In his spare time he spent as much time as possible on the golf course, enjoying St. Louis Cardinal games, creating metal art, and playing cards or casino games. It is widely known that if something needed fixed you call on Tom, never one to throw anything away he would always find a way to repair or reuse that golf club or just about anything else. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Michael, and Raymond. He was also preceded by his in-laws Roy and Dorothy Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Boniface Angel Fund, Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and Faith In Action Edwardsville / Glen Carbon. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Service: Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the church with the Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019