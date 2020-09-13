1/1
Thomas Petroff Sr.
1929 - 2020
Thomas G. Petroff Sr. Thomas G. "Tommy" Petroff, Sr., age 91, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Tommy was born in East St. Louis, IL, on April 1, 1929 to George and Mary Petroff. He graduated from Holy Angles Catholic School in East St. Louis, Landsdowne Jr. High, East St. Louis Senior High, The Ranken College of Technology in St. Louis, MO, and The Allen Electric Corp, Kalamazoo, MI where he received highhonors in Automotive Technology and completed courses in political science and public speaking at Southwestern Illinois College. He was a Korean War Veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Masonic Lodge 852 and the Ainad Temple. Tommy served on the County Board of St. Clair County and was a member of the International Association of Machinist Local 313, as well as the Teamsters Local 729 (Local 50). Tommy married Jane L. Petroff, nee Fields on January 3, 1952 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Washington Park, IL. Shortly after their marriage, he entered the military. After his tour of duty, Tommy and Jane began their family in Washington Park, IL and expanded their business enterprise. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane, of 57 years on January 9, 2010; his son, Steven Petroff; his parents, George and Mary Petroff, nee Cernojvich; and his sister, Eileen Petroff. Tommy is survived by his children, Thomas (Judith) Petroff, Jr., of Fairview Heights, IL, Edward (Debra) Petroff of Fairview Heights, IL, Theresa (James) Reagh of Byhalia, MS and Janice A. Petroff of Fairview Heights, IL. He was beloved by his grandchildren; Ginger (Ken) Cunningham, Stephanie (Greg) Cushing, Adam (Christine) Petroff, Andrew (Brandy) Petroff, Michelle Petroff (Mike Potthast), James Boothman, Sarah (Kevin) Whipple, Miranda Boothman, and J.W. Reagh; his great-grandchildren, Mira, Ethan, Keylie, Keegan, Liliana, Roman, Taylor, Kaden, Makenzie and Lane; and his daughter- in-law, Sandra Petroff. Memorials may be made to Millstadt Food Pantry or the Fairview Heights Food Pantry. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Services: A funeral procession will leave at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. Nick Junker officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Kassly Mortuary
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
