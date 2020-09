PRAGER - Thomas C. Prager,70, passed away September 4, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, only twenty-five people will be allowed inside the building on Saturday, September 19, 2020 for the visiting hours of 10:30 to 12:30 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. The wearing of masks is requested. Inurnment will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery. Arrangements by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



