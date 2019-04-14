Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Thomas R. Shaner Thomas R. Shaner, 88, of Waterloo, IL, formally of Cahokia, IL, born November 25, 1930 in Slippery Rock, PA, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Oak Hill Nursing Home in Waterloo, IL. Thomas was retired from the Cahokia School District 187 and was a former over the road truck driver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sonja Shaner, nee Brunstermann; parents, Russell and Florence Shaner, nee Castor; daughter Bonnie Branham; brother, Albert Shaner; son-in-law, Steve Clark. Surviving are his children, William Snyder of Waterloo, IL, Mary (Kenneth) Hall of Weaver, AL, Betty (Ferdinand) McBride, Melanie Clark of Kansas City, MO; three sisters; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the funeral home, with Brother Charles Fuller officiating. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL BRAUN FAMILY FUNERAL COLUMBIA, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
