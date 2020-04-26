Thomas Reis
Thomas Reis Thomas P. "TR" Reis, 82, of Belleville, IL, born July 7, 1937, in St. Louis, MO, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. To know T.R. is to love T.R. If he said he didn't like you, you were probably considered one of his best friends. He had never met a stranger. He was always the life of the party, with a trick up his sleeve. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as much as he did a cold beer with friends. He lived life to the fullest, pushing the limits, and doing for others. TR was an owner and operator of Grimm & Gorly Florist Shop in Belleville, as well as the founder of TR's Place, a tavern in Belleville, in 1992. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas P. Reis II; his parents, Paul H. Sr. and Yolanda B., nee Brewer, Reis; a brother, Paul H. Reis Jr.; and a sister, Joan Green. Surviving are his daughter, Kim M. Schewe (His Sunshine); four grandchildren, Meghan and Max Chadeayne, Zach (Becca) Reis, and Kelsey Reis; three great-grandchildren, Macey Reis, Thomas Reis III , and Trinity Chadeayne; and a daughter-in-law, Colleen Reis. "If you know how to eat, And you know how to drink, If you know how to play, And you know how to think, You know how to take, And you know how to give, You'll know how to die; Cause you know how to live." Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held with burial at Smithton City Cemetery, Smithton, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.
