Thomas Roland Tschudy
November 19, 2020
Lakeland, Florida - Thomas Roland Tschudy, 89 of Lakeland, FL passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 5:47 p.m. with Suzanne, his lovely bride of 68 years at his side.
He was born June 18, 1931 in Highland, IL. to Roland and Wilma Tschudy. Thomas moved to Florida, from Mobile, AL in 1996 to the Davenport area. He and Suzanne relocated to the Lakeland area in 2017, residing at Carpenters Way.
Thomas proudly served his country as a Navy veteran, actively serving in the Korean war with an honorable discharge. He loved traveling and watching sports, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Prior to relocating to the Lakeland area, Thomas was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Haines City, FL.
Thomas leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Suzanne, his two sons, Mark Tschudy (Patricia) of Houston, Tx, and Jay Tschudy (Tina) of Mobile, AL, his two daughters, Barbara Germany (Jerry) of Mobile, AL, and Beth Strother (John) of Sarasota, FL; one brother William Tschudy (Janie) of Fairfield, CA; along with 9 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Condolences can be sent via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
