Thomas Sandheinrich
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
St. Libory, IL
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
St. Libory, IL
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
St. Libory, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
St. Libory, IL
Thomas Patrick Sandheinrich Thomas Sandheinrich,73, of St.Libory, IL born March 17, 1946 in Belleville, IL passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. He was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Co. where he was employed for over 35 years. He was a member of St. Liborius Catholic Church, a 50 year member of American Legion Henry Schmitz Post 683, St. Libory, past member of the St. Libory School Board, UMWA, and a U. S. Army Vietnam War veteran. Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman, he loved camping, playing cards and especially watching his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Christine, nee Theismann, Sandheinrich, a brother, Jim Sandheinrich, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Surviving are his wife, Darlene M., nee Feurer, Sandheinrich who he married in Freeburg, IL on Nov. 10, 1967; his children, Jeff (Jeni) Sandheinrich of Smithton, IL, Kevin Sandheinrich of Freeburg, IL, Kim (Kurt) Heckert of Addieville, IL; grandchildren, Cole and Wyatt Sandheinrich, Jackson and Jordyn Heckert; sisters, Shirley Mueller of St. Libory, IL, Carol Daubenspeck of Cape Coral, FL, Ann Bauer of St. Louis, MO; brother-in-law, James (Michelle) Feurer of Freeburg, IL; also nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and many friends. Memorials may be made to the St. Liborius Cemetery Fund or American Diabetes Association. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 3 to 7 pmSunday, Oct. 20, 2019 and from 9 to 10 amMonday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL. A prayer service will be held3 pm Sundayat the church. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 withFather Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial with military honors follow in St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery, St. Libory, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
