Thomas Santen Thomas H. Santen, Sr., age 64, of Fairmont City, IL, born on July 1, 1955 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Thomas was retired from the street department for the Village of Fairmont City and was a retired Fairmont City firefighter. Thomas was a loving and doting father and grandfather always. He was always willing to help friends and enjoyed socializing at the Iron Rail. Thomas loved Fairmont City and was a very kind man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester & Ann, nee Sheppard, Santen. Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas H. (Erin) Santen, Jr. of Collinsville, IL, David M. (Samantha) Santen of Collinsville, and Timothy A. Santen of Fairmont City, IL; his grandson, Andrew Santen; and his brother John Santen of Fairmont City, IL. Memorials may be made to the Santen family. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Iron Rail, Fairmont City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020