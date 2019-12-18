|
Thomas J. Sawyer Thomas "Tom" J. Sawyer, 80, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, February 23, 1939, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by loved ones. Tom was a 1957 graduate of Assumption High School and was a lifeguard and baseball umpire in his youth. He was a Court Baliff and served as a Sheriff Deputy for St. Clair County under 4 different sheriffs. He was a retired Deputy Coroner, an EMT, and co-owner of Sawyer Ambulance Service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 262, St. Clair Co. Funeral Directors Association and Professional Car Society. Tom loved being with his grandchildren and loved attending church at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, IL with Father Bill McGhee. The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Agne, & Family Hospice for their care and support for Tom. They would also like to thank the entire staff at Kurrus Funeral Home for their sincere care. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert H. and Florence T., nee Aye, Sawyer; brother, Philip Sawyer whom was killed in Korean Conflict. Surviving are his wife, Brenda K., nee Watson, Sawyer of Belleville, IL; son, Philip "Pete" (Mary, nee Adamick) Sawyer of Belleville, IL, daughter, Paula J.(John) Gilbert of Swansea, IL; sister-in-law, Donna Watson of Belleville, IL; 4 grandchildren, Alex and Ryan Sawyer and Ben and Addyson Gilbert. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Church in Belleville, IL for Masses or Family Hospice. Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and from 9:00 - 10:00 am Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019