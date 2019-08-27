|
SCHILDMAN SR. - Thomas Craig Schildman Sr., age 59, of Granite City, IL, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Creve Coeur, MO. Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Thrive Church, 2101 Cleveland Blvd, Granite City, IL. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. A private family interment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL at a later date. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019