Thomas Schneider Thomas J. Schneider, 72, of Belleville, IL, born May 28, 1947, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Tom was an operator at Peerless Premier with Laborer's Union Local 459. In prior years, he had proudly worked for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. He was a "superior outdoorsman" who loved to duck hunt, train labs, and was an avid fisherman. He was also a Hot Rod enthusiast. Thomas was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving in the Vietnam Conflict and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Helen, C., nee Werkmeister, Schneider. Surviving are three sisters, Jo Ann (Don) Schneeberger, Jackie (Jack) Mrsich, and Janice (Dave) Haas; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to VITAS Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019