Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Schneider


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Schneider Obituary
Thomas Schneider Thomas J. Schneider, 72, of Belleville, IL, born May 28, 1947, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Tom was an operator at Peerless Premier with Laborer's Union Local 459. In prior years, he had proudly worked for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. He was a "superior outdoorsman" who loved to duck hunt, train labs, and was an avid fisherman. He was also a Hot Rod enthusiast. Thomas was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving in the Vietnam Conflict and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Helen, C., nee Werkmeister, Schneider. Surviving are three sisters, Jo Ann (Don) Schneeberger, Jackie (Jack) Mrsich, and Janice (Dave) Haas; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to VITAS Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now