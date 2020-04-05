|
|
Thomas Scott Thomas Victor Scott, 74, of Freeburg, formerly of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on April 3rd, 2020. Thomas was born on April 29th, 1945 in Saint Louis, Missouri, to John E. and Julia E. (nee Saunders) Scott, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his father in law, Victor Litteken; a step daughter Destiny Litteken; a sister, Ann Phillips; and a brother, John Scott. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa (nee Litteken) of 25 years, whom he married in Nashville Illinois April 27th, 1994. He is also survived by his brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Mike and Sheila Gallagher, Rick Luttrull, Annette Litteken, Eric Litteken (Pamela) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS Sacramento. Thomas enjoyed his time in the service and remained in the reserves for several years. He worked for Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals as a boiler operator for twenty-seven years. Thomas was a member of the motorcycle club "Crusaders" and found companionship and friendship on the road. He was affectionately called "Uncle Grumpy" by his nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who loved him. Memorial donations in Thomas' honor can be made directly to the family and they request not to receive any flowers or plants. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: Services are to be privately held at Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020