SIMMS- Thomas Drew Simms, Sr., 60, of Madison, IL departed this life on June 18, 2020. Visitation service will be 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Civic Community Center, 500 Washington Street, Brooklyn, IL. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



