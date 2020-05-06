Thomas Sweney
Thomas Sweney Thomas Vincent Sweney, 64, of Maryville, IL, born August 18, 1955 in St. Louis, MO to the late James P. and Delores E. (nee Steffan) Sweney, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie (nee Hayes) Sweney and his son, Thomas E. Sweney. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Daniel R. Sweney; daughter, Alicia E. Sweney; four grandchildren, brothers, Michael E. Sweney; James P. Sweney II; sister, Patricia Cates; as well as many friends and distant relatives. Due to the current restrictions, a service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 6, 2020.
