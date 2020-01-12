|
WHEELAN- Thomas E. Wheelan, age 82 of Beckemeyer, passed away at his home on Friday, January 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Beckemeyer. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 4:00 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 9:00 11:00 AM.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020