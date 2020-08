WOOLSEY- Thomas L. Woolsey, 76, of Swansea, IL, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



