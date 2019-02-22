Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pyatt Funeral Home - Coulterville
204 East Locust P.O. Box 458
Coulterville, IL 62237
618-758-2511
For more information about
Thurlow Stahlheber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thurlow Stahlheber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thurlow Stahlheber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thurlow Stahlheber Obituary
Thurlow "Ed" Stahlheber Thurlow "Ed" Stahlheber, age 78, of Sparta, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. in Coulterville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coulterville, IL. Ed was born on July 12, 1940 in Pinckneyville, IL, a son to Thurlow and Stella (Jennings) Stahlheber. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. On December 7, 1968, he married Judy Woodside in Pinckneyville, IL and she survives. Ed had worked as a coal miner at Baldwin Mine and later at Chester Mental Health. He was a member of the U.M.W.A., Mississippi Valley Gun Club and was a Mason. He was an avid hunter, trap shooter and fisherman. Survivors include his wife, Judy Stahlheber of Sparta, IL; a daughter, Katrina (Jeff) Birke of Red Bud, IL; a sister, Sandra (Robert) Wendling of Poplar Bluff, MO; and two grandchildren, Amber (Zach) Blow and Josh Birke. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy and her husband, Harvey Hottes. Memorial donations may be made to Swanwick Bethel Cemetery. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com. Services: Bill be held at Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Jeff Downard officiating. Interment will be in Swanwick Bethel Cemetery, Swanwick, IL with military graveside rites by Coulterville V.F.W. Post 6865. Visitation: Will be at Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Masonic service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m. PYATT FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now