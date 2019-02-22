Thurlow "Ed" Stahlheber Thurlow "Ed" Stahlheber, age 78, of Sparta, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. in Coulterville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coulterville, IL. Ed was born on July 12, 1940 in Pinckneyville, IL, a son to Thurlow and Stella (Jennings) Stahlheber. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. On December 7, 1968, he married Judy Woodside in Pinckneyville, IL and she survives. Ed had worked as a coal miner at Baldwin Mine and later at Chester Mental Health. He was a member of the U.M.W.A., Mississippi Valley Gun Club and was a Mason. He was an avid hunter, trap shooter and fisherman. Survivors include his wife, Judy Stahlheber of Sparta, IL; a daughter, Katrina (Jeff) Birke of Red Bud, IL; a sister, Sandra (Robert) Wendling of Poplar Bluff, MO; and two grandchildren, Amber (Zach) Blow and Josh Birke. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy and her husband, Harvey Hottes. Memorial donations may be made to Swanwick Bethel Cemetery. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com. Services: Bill be held at Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Jeff Downard officiating. Interment will be in Swanwick Bethel Cemetery, Swanwick, IL with military graveside rites by Coulterville V.F.W. Post 6865. Visitation: Will be at Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Masonic service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m. PYATT FUNERAL HOME

