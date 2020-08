Or Copy this URL to Share

CARVER - Thurman Carver, 85, of Lebanon, IL passed to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while at home, surrounded by his family. Visitation Friday, August 14, 2020, from 9-11am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL. Memorial Service to follow 11am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL. Interment at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements by Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.



