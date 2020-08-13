1/1
Thurman Carver
Thurman Carver Thurman Carver, 85, of Lebanon, IL passed to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while at home, surrounded by his family. Thurman was born December 1, 1934 to Horace and Willie Mae (nee Bean) Carver in Marshall County Alabama. On November 19, 1955, he married the love of his life, Patricia Vorce, after meeting her in Morocco, North Africa, while she was visiting her sister. Thurman was a graduate of Albertville HS in Alabama and Colorado State College, now known as the University of Northern Colorado. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving 20 years. Thurman retired as a Comptroller for the East St. Louis Rendering Company. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Lebanon and served the Parish as the cemetery groundskeeper and sexton for more than 10 years with his good friend, Bob Rowan. He was also a member of the Summerfield Lions Club. Thurman was a private pilot who volunteered his time to the Young Eagles and managed the Flying Dutchman Airport in Belleville. He was a long time licensed HAM radio operator, known by the call sign WA9ZYE. Thurman dedicated his life to serving others, including being a caregiver for several family members. He was known to spend days in the kitchen preparing untold gallons of his famous chili or potato soup recipe, donating all the ingredients, in addition to his time, to raise money for the Cemetery, the Flying Dutchman or the Lebanon Food Pantry. Thurman was, in every sense of the word, a good person, with his kindness and caring nature being part of his legacy. Most of all, Thurman was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. Thurman was preceded in death by his parents Horace and Willie Mae Carver; and his beloved wife, Patricia Carver. Thurman is survived by his son, Chuck (Deena) Carver; daughters, Cheryl (partner, Jim) Klitzing, Connie (Jason) Skidis; granddaughters, Liz (Nathan) Burbank, Sydney Skidis and Zoe Skidis; great granddaughter, Lila Burbank; brother, Swanee Latham Carver; sister, Gayla Matthews; several nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph's Cemetery Fund. Visitation: Friday, August 14, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL. Memorial Service: Friday, August 14, 2019, 11:00 am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL. **Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes at the visitation and Memorial Service. Livestreaming will be available at St. Joseph Parish Hall and on Facebook live.* Msgr. Jim Margason Interment: at a later date, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Meridith Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Meridith Funeral Home
317 W Saint Louis St
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 537-2769
