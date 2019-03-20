Tierney Wehmeier Riley Tierney Riley, 61, of St. Louis, Missouri, formerly of Millstadt and Belleville, Ill. passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Tierney was born February 6, 1958, at Christian Welfare Hospital in East St. Louis, Ill. Her education started at LePere, a three class room school, followed by Millstadt Grade School, Belleville High School West and Belleville Area College. She was Care Coordinator for Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Ill. Tierney was proceeded in death by her beloved brother, Ron. She is survived by Scott Sarkesian, best friend and love of her life, of St. Louis, Mo., her parents Clyde and Loy Wehmeier of Millstadt, Ill., her brother and sister-in-law Eric and Lisa Wehmeier of West Hartford, Ct. Tierney was like the flowers she loved: Radiant as a Sunflower, Lovely as a Rose, Determined, resilient and sometimes very stubborn as the flowers in one's garden that endure stormy weather, but still bloom, and definitely a free spirit just like the wild flowers that fill the byways and along the highways. We love you Tierney, always have and always will. Those who wish, a memorial will be made in Tierney's memory to the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Private Graveside services at Valhalla Gardens of Memory. Tierney's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes to be buried next to her brother, Ron.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019