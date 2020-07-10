1/1
Tiffany Hagston
Tiffany Hagston Tiffany Nichole Hagston: lost her battle with the disease of addiction on July 1, 2020 at her home in Peoria, IL where she lived with her fiancé John Hackney and her son Jayke. Tiffany was born in Schweinfurt West Germany on December 2, 1985 to David Hagston, Dallas Texas and Toni (McDaniel) Leeds, Edwardsville, IL. She was predeceased in death by two children, Jason and Skye; a brother, Raymond; grandfather, Robert McDaniel, Bethalto, IL. In addition to her parents, she is survived by Kenneth Leeds, Edwardsville, IL (step-father) and Kara Hagston, Dallas, TX (step-mother); five children: Jayke Hagston, Peoria, IL, Anthony, Emily and Sami Leeds, Edwardsville, IL, Carson Niemerg, Springfield, IL; grandmother, Gloria "Jeanie" McDaniel, Bethalto, IL; grandfather, Robert Leeds, Albuquerque, NM; siblings, Davey (Mindy) Hagston,Granite City, IL, Brandon Hagston, Garland, TX, Cassandra McDaniel, Rochester, New Hampshire, Jacob Hagston, Dallas, TX, Ashley Leeds, New York, NY, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. ember of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, IL. Visitation: Thursday July 16, 2020 5-7 pm Service: service at 7pm at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home 210 North Kansas Street Edwardsville, IL 62025 Father Jeff Goeckern officiating. Suggested Memorials to children's education fund. C/O Funeral Home. Safe social distancing will be practiced and face mask should be properly worn. THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOMES

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home
210 North Kansas Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-7577
