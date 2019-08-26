|
Tillie J. Hinson Tillie Jean Hinson, nee Cigliana, 87, of Collinsville, IL, born on August 7, 1932 in Christopher, IL passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at her residence. Tillie worked at Swift and Company in East St. Louis, IL. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Maryville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hinson, whom she married on April 17, 1965 in Fairview Heights, IL; her parents, John and Jennie, nee Arro, Cigliana; her sister, Jenny Lee (Anton) Leone and her companion, Donald Hadfield. Surviving are her nephew and niece, Jolyn (Robert) Kelly of Collinsville, IL and Don (Carole) Leone of Edwardsville, IL; great niece and nephew, Lisa (Matthew) Kelly and Ericah (Dominic) Leone and numerous friends. Memorials may be made in form of masses or to the Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2019