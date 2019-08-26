Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tillie Hinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tillie Hinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tillie Hinson Obituary
Tillie J. Hinson Tillie Jean Hinson, nee Cigliana, 87, of Collinsville, IL, born on August 7, 1932 in Christopher, IL passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at her residence. Tillie worked at Swift and Company in East St. Louis, IL. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Maryville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hinson, whom she married on April 17, 1965 in Fairview Heights, IL; her parents, John and Jennie, nee Arro, Cigliana; her sister, Jenny Lee (Anton) Leone and her companion, Donald Hadfield. Surviving are her nephew and niece, Jolyn (Robert) Kelly of Collinsville, IL and Don (Carole) Leone of Edwardsville, IL; great niece and nephew, Lisa (Matthew) Kelly and Ericah (Dominic) Leone and numerous friends. Memorials may be made in form of masses or to the Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now