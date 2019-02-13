Timothy Arthur Ballard Timothy Ballard, age 62 of Shiloh, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born January 30, 1957 in Hartford, CT, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, MO. Tim retired as a Human Resources Director for Lanter Delivery Systems after 33 years of service. For the last five years, he worked as a Direct Support Professional for St. Louis Arc. He loved his work at the Arc with "Tim's guys." He was a member of Christ Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Tim was a U.S. Air Force veteran from 1975 - 1979. He loved camping, canoeing, listening to music, making walking sticks but most of all being with his family, grandchildren and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Arthur and Jean Louise (nee Crowley) Ballard. He is survived by his wife, Norma Sue (nee Wilke) Ballard, whom he married April 11, 1986; four sons: Ryan Peterson of Rockford, IL, Dustin (Lyndsay) Ballard of Collinsville, IL, Ryan (Ashley) Ballard of Belleville, IL, and Sean (Lindsay Weigel) Ballard of St. Louis, MO; seven grandchildren: Caden, Dylan, Nolan, Heidi, Carter, Lily and Natalie; a brother, Dan (Barb) Ballard of Stanton, MO; and a sister, Mary Ballard of Huntington, NY. Memorials can be made to St. Louis Arc Community Integration and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Will be 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Will be at 2pm on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Charles Schlie officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary