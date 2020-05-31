Timothy Braun
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Braun Timothy James Braun, 58, of Winston-Salem, NC, formally from Fairview Heights, IL, passed away at his residence on May 27, 2020. Heaven and earth have been called to witness against Timothy this day. When given the choice between the blessing of life or the curse of death, Timothy fixed upon the joys of life. He aspired to live by that example so that you and your descendants may also be inspired to live a fulfilled life. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Angel Marie Braun; his mother, A. Joan Braun; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Marie (Harris) Braun, son, Konrad J. and daughter, Olivia R. Braun, all of Winston-Salem; his father, John R. Braun of Fairview Heights, IL; his brother, Thomas J. and sister-in-law, Angie (Schroen) Braun of Swansea, IL; several brothers/sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews. He worked for Reynolds American Tobacco for 24 1/2 years. He was a member of the American Society for Quality Assurance and a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals fan. Timothy loved comics and board games. He also ran a local boarding gaming group. Most of all, he loved traveling and spending time with his wife and children. Service: A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, or Shriners Hospital for Children of St. Louis. MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved