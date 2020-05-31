Timothy Braun Timothy James Braun, 58, of Winston-Salem, NC, formally from Fairview Heights, IL, passed away at his residence on May 27, 2020. Heaven and earth have been called to witness against Timothy this day. When given the choice between the blessing of life or the curse of death, Timothy fixed upon the joys of life. He aspired to live by that example so that you and your descendants may also be inspired to live a fulfilled life. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Angel Marie Braun; his mother, A. Joan Braun; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Marie (Harris) Braun, son, Konrad J. and daughter, Olivia R. Braun, all of Winston-Salem; his father, John R. Braun of Fairview Heights, IL; his brother, Thomas J. and sister-in-law, Angie (Schroen) Braun of Swansea, IL; several brothers/sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews. He worked for Reynolds American Tobacco for 24 1/2 years. He was a member of the American Society for Quality Assurance and a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals fan. Timothy loved comics and board games. He also ran a local boarding gaming group. Most of all, he loved traveling and spending time with his wife and children. Service: A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, or Shriners Hospital for Children of St. Louis. MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.