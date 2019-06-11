Home

Timothy K. Goessman Timothy K. Goessman, age 60, of Deltona, FL passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, May 26 at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, FL. He was born March 4, 1959 in Mt. Vernon, IL. He was preceded in death by sister, Pamela, Grandparents, Pete and Louise (née Dudley) McGovern, Grandparents William Goessman and Juanita Neal (née Fisher). Timothy is survived by his parents, Ronald and Paula (née McGovern) Goessman of New Baden, IL, sister Lori of Breese, IL, sister Lesley (Joe) Pitassi of Highland, IL, niece Taylor (Jordan) Cook of O'Fallon, IL. Timothy graduated from Kaiserslautern American High School, Kiserslautern, Germany in 1977. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1981-1983. He worked as a Realtor before starting his own real estate appraisal firm over 30 years ago. Due to his vast experience, he served as an expert witness in many court cases. Tim was a naturally gifted athlete, excelling in many sports. He was a talented guitar player and songwriter. His passion was University of Florida Gator Football. His intellect, quick wit and brilliant sense of humor will be sorely missed by all. Visitation: will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. A Service: A private graveside service will be held at Kirk Cemetery in Ina. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the Mrs. Claus Club - a Non Profit whose mission is to bring comfort and caring tocancer patients. Memorials can be made online at MrsClausClub.org, Mrs. Claus Club, P.O. Box 621,Allison Park, PA 15101 or accepted at the Funeral Home at time of service. Arrangements handled by Johnston Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 11, 2019
