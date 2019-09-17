Home

Timothy Hanley

Timothy Hanley Obituary
Timothy Hanley Timothy John Hanley of Henderson, NV, formerly of Belleville, IL was born on November 30, 1951 and went to eternal rest on August 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Robert and Virginia (Sculley) Hanley and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Rose (Rugerrio) Hanley. Tim is survived by his young sons, Ian Christopher and Kyler Patrick Hanley of Henderson, NV and brother and sisters, Dan (Huma) Hanley of Islamabad, Pakistan; Mary Ann (Bob) Weakley of Belmont, MI; Jane Keller of Peachtree City, GA; and Peggy (Jim) Wickman and Patty (Mike) Williams both of Belleville, IL, and many nieces and nephews. Tim graduated Althoff Catholic High School, Belleville, IL in 1969 and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL in 1975. He was fluent in several foreign languages, including teaching himself Arabic while teaching English in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. To our loving, compassionate and intelligent brother, Tim, you will be missed greatly by us all who loved you dearly. As a most wonderful father and sibling, your charming nature and love for nature and strong character provided us all with a feeling of warmth and love that will be sorely missed. The Good Lord has called you back to your creator to be with your loved ones in Heaven. May you find peace, joy, and happiness in his presence and amongst the loved ones who have gone before you. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Hwy, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814 Service: A funeral mass will be said at 10:00am at the St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL on September 21, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to HITES FUNERAL HOME, Henderson, NV
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
