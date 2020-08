Or Copy this URL to Share

KIRKPATRICK- Timothy Kirkpatrick, 63, passed away April 17th, 2020. Memorial service will be held at st. Clair bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road. Fairview Heights 62208 from 2-4pm on Saturday August 15th, 2020.



