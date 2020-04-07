|
|
Timothy L. Martin Timothy L. Martin, age 55, of Coulterville, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7:20 a.m. in Sparta Community Hospital, Sparta, IL. Timothy was born on August 27, 1964 in Bardstown, KY, a son to Bobby Lee and Anna JoNell (Sprouse) Martin. On September 23, 1993 Timothy married Jill Wisely in Tilden, IL and she survives. He had worked for Union Laborer local #459 and was a member of the Catholic Church, Lively Grove, IL. Timothy was a good man and helped anyone he could and was an avid poker player. Timothy loved deer hunting but most importantly, he loved playing with his grandchildren; family was everything to him. Survivors include, his wife of 26 years; Jill Martin; one son, Lukas Martin; two daughters, Trisha (Glenn) Cook and Paige Wisely; mother, Anna JoNell Sprouse; five grandchildren, Preston, Parker, Layla, Lennon and Landon; five siblings, Sandy Frieman, Pamela (Noal) LaRoe, Anthony Shelton, Terry (Melissa) Martin and Pamela (Randy) Blankenship; father-in-law, Sanford Wisely; two sisters in-law, Julia (Raymond) Heil and Jeanette (Kevin) Gresham; one brother-in-law, Joel (Jennifer) Wiseley; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Bobby Lee Martin; his Mother-in-law, Rose Wisely; brother and sister-in-law, Herbert Dewayne and Brenda Shelton. Memorial donations may be made to the family of Timothy L. Martin. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be held at Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by Governor J.B. Pritzker, attendance will be limited to no more than 10 people in the funeral home at one time. Service: A private family graveside service will be held at Coulterville City Cemetery with Brother Mike Higgerson officiating. Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020