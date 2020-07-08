Timothy Stetina

1/1
Timothy William Stetina Timothy "Tim" William Stetina, age 65, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on July 5, 2020. He was born July 15, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri. Surviving is his wife, Joyce, of 30 years; daughter, Melinda "Mindy" Stetina;stepsons Christopher (Kelly) Georg and Raymond "Ray Ray" (Chaundra) Georg; grandson Bradley Georg and granddaughter Maci Georg. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Delores Stetina and older brother, Raymond Stetina. Tim is survived by the following 15 siblings: Dan (Stephanie) Stetina, Becky (Joe) Anatra, Toni (Terry) Settle, Nick Stetina, Theresa (Van) Turner, Clara Nielsen, Charlie (Alice) Stetina, Roni (Rick) Dieringer, Lori Orton, Jon (Dana) Stetina, Polly (Lee) Fulsaas, Stephanie (Wes) Shelton, Mike Stetina, Greg (Amy) Stetina, Chris Stetina; sister-in-law, Karen Stetina; and MANY nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Tim is retired from US Steel of Granite City and also served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed working outside, tinkering in the garage, gardening, fishing, cooking, watching old westerns and poker tournaments, keeping up with the family and reminiscing with siblings their stories of growing up on the farm, and he loved to teach and show others how to do things "his" way, which was the only way. Many will chuckle at this. His back-stick country humor, quick witted, loving character will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation: will be at Herr Funeral Home, 501 West Main Street, Collinsville, Illinois on Thursday, July 9, from 4 to 8 pm Funeral: service on Friday, July 10, at 10 am. at Herr Funeral Home RIP dear husband, father, brother, step-dad, uncle and grandpa.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
