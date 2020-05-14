Timothy Scott Wall Timothy "Tim" Wall, 66 of O'Fallon, IL passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Tim was born on August 23, 1953 in E. St. Louis, IL. He served in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Unit where he was a gunner on an UH-1H "Huey" helicopter from 1972-1973. Tim worked for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad, drove a semi truck cross country and retired from Operating Engineers Local 520. Tim attended Cross Pointe church in Mascoutah, IL and was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Legacy Vets M.C. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Kay (nee Fry) Wall, sister Kimberly and brother Doug. Surviving are his ex-wife, Bonnie Casey Wall; children, Amy (Matt) Harris of Aurora, CO, Ashlee (Larry) Mennemeyer of Old Monroe, MO, Timothy "Brick" of Galatia, IL, sister Janice and brother-in-law Rick Rieckenberg of O'Fallon, IL; 9 grandchildren, 4 nephews and 3 nieces. Services: As per Mr. Wall's wishes he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



