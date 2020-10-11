Tina Denise Finley Hall

February 23, 1962 - September 24, 2020

Collinsville, Illinois - Tina-Hall--Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and Entrepreneur--died at the early age of 58, after a short battle with cancer. Born in East St. Louis, Illinois, she lived her life in Collinsville, Illinois, and graduated from Collinsville High School where she met life-long friends.

Beloved Mama Bear to her cubs, Casey (Rachel Jerashen), Danielle (Cale Anderson), Jessica (Nathan Bowlin), Sarah (Richard Hettinger), and Grandmother to Levi Anderson, Xander Bowlin, Brecklyn Bowlin, and Knox Hettinger. Sister to Debbie Hammel (Mike), Beverly Coombs, Jerris Breslin (Richard), Jimmie Carter (Phillip), Randy Finley, and Dora New, and her extended family Rick Gray, Marti Snellback, and Lisa and Gary Johnson. She claimed she was the "favorite" aunt to all her many nephews and nieces...and she probably was to most. She was preceded in death by her parents E.J. and Madge (Prewitt) Finley, as well as her nephew Alex Coombs.

If you knew Tina well, you should know she should have been a private detective; but instead, she enjoyed her work as manager of Clayton Studios recording studio in St. Louis, Missouri, for over 25 years and owner for the past three. Her work led her to lifetime friendships that she treasured--none more than Dick Ulett and Mike Silverman, whom the family would like to thank for all their kindness and support through her illness.

She will be remembered as a burning light who stood steady and inspired and guided her family to lead lives to the fullest. She lived by the maxim "It is what it is," and was the rock who held her family together in both good times and bad. She showed us all what could be, how we could live, and what a well-lived life was.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal." Tina--in our hearts and in our lives forever.

The family will be having a private celebration of her life at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store