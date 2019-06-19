|
TINA MARIE DOTY- Tina Doty, age 52, of Granite City, IL, passed away June 16, 2019 at her home. Visitation 4-8pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services at 1pm on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Interment in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 19, 2019
