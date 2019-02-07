Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Tina L. Colston Tina Colston, age 59, of Caseyville, IL, born on July 5, 1959 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Clinton Manor Living Center, New Baden, IL. Tina loved Elvis Presley, babies, birthday parties, bicycles, playing guitar, Pepsi Cola, music, singing, dancing and swimming. She loved being the center of attention, and was quite a spitfire. She was preceded in death by her parents, Newt J. and Mildred I. nee Story, Colston; her brother, Tom (Sharon) Colston; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Gamache, Jim Kelley, Rosemary Colston, Marvin Allen; and her uncle, Arlen Story. Tina is survived by her siblings, Judy Gamache of Caseyville, IL, Sandy Kelley of Caseyville, IL, Betty Allen of Caseyville, IL, Charlie Colston of O'Fallon, IL, Ronnie Colston of Caseyville, IL and Bud (Bonnie) Colston of Belleville, IL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Clinton Manor Living Center, New Baden, IL or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019
