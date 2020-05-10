Tina Merritt Tina A. Merritt, nee Creek, age 55, of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, born on July 7, 1964 in St. Louis, MO died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her residence. Tina worked at Sears Department Store as a salesperson in the appliance department. She also worked at Team Industrial Services as an inspector at the Conoco Phillips Refinery. Tina had a heart that was bigger and more kind than anyone you will ever meet. She was a strong Christian, who saw the goodness in all people and in all of life itself. She was beauty and love wrapped into one. Tina would listen to you whether you were being silly or in need of an ear. She was a pillar of strength and admiration. Tina always left you feeling as though you are never alone, but still wanted. She will forever be missed, thought of often, and always always truly loved. She was preceded in death by her father, James Creek. Tina is survived by her children, Amy Olscher of Ferguson, MO, Abigail (Aaron) Jackson of Maryland Heights, MO, and Michael Reynolds of Granite City, IL; her grandchildren, Reese Reynolds, Jack Reynolds and Bella Jackson; her parents, Marie (Charlie) Roche of Edwardsville, IL; and her sister, Vicky (Rick) Adler of Mitchell, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens of Memory, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.