Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Tiphany's life story with friends and family

Share Tiphany's life story with friends and family

RIVES - Tiphany Michele Rives, 46, born March 28, 1974, of Saint Louis, MO, departed this life Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Saint Louis, MO. A Drive Through Viewing will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6-7pm at OfficerFuneral Home; P. C.; East Saint Louis, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store