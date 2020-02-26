|
Todd D. Hill Todd D. Hill, 52, a resident of O'Fallon, Illinois departed this life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mr. Todd D. Hill Todd is survived by his wife, Valeska Hill, O'Fallon, IL; father, Gene (Ethel) Evans, East St. Louis, IL; mother, Kathryn Hill, Las Vegas, NV; father-in-law, Willie (Beverly) Douglas, St Louis, MO; son, Dereon (Emily) Hill, Herculaneum, MO; two daughters, Jazmin (Darin) Pitts Reno, NV; Jayda Hill, Reno, NV; one grandson, Kamdyn Hill; two granddaughters, Korina Hill and Daiyah Pitts; two brothers, Anthony Hill, St. Louis, MO, Gene Evans, Jr. Belleville, IL; one sister, Nicole (Fritz) Bush, Edwardsville, IL; two sister-in-laws, Delores Buchanan, Athens, GA, Tracy Douglas, St. Louis, MO; two brother-in-laws, Darrell (Patricia) Buchanan, Chicago, IL, Willie Douglas, Jr. St. Louis, MO; three nieces, Alizaeon (Leon) Mallory, Athens, GA, Wynter Douglas, St. Louis, MO, Penelope A. Bush, Edwardsville, IL; four nephews, Gordon Moore Jr., Jamaal Moore, Jameel Moore from St. Louis, MO, Loren Fritz E. Bush, Edwardsville, MO; two great-nephews, Jalen Moore, Delvecchio Mallory; two great-nieces, Jaliyah Moore, N'Joi Lyfe Moore; three very special cousins, Bruce Hill III, Belleville, IL, Korre (Carlandria) Hill, Fairview Heights, IL, Kahalah (William) Clay, O'Fallon, IL; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends and members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Visitation: services are scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the New Life Community Church 1919 State Street, East St. Louis, Illinois 62205. Funeral: services are scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM from New Life Community Church 1919 State Street, East St. Louis, Illinois 62205. Serenity Memorial Chapel, 3416 W. Main Street, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020