Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd McCollum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Joseph McCollum


7/6/1970 - 2/18/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Joseph McCollum Obituary
Todd McCollum Todd Joseph McCollum, age 49, of Houston, Texas, formerly of O'Fallon, Ill., born July 6, 1970, died February 18, 2020. Todd grew up in O'Fallon and graduated from OTHS in 1988 where he excelled in sports. He earned his Business degree from SIU Carbondale, and began working for Motorola. He also worked as a banking loan officer in Glenview, Ill., and later as a recruiter for Bartech in Cincinnati, St. Louis, and most recently, Houston. He was a wonderful father and amazing grandpa with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed golfing, playing guitar, and other musical instruments. Surviving are his parents Tom and Sue McCollum of Collinsville; daughters Madison (Jacob Trch) McCollum and Delaney McCollum of Chicago; grandchildren Indie and Bennett Trch; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois. Visitation: 4 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: 10 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Wolfersberger Funeral Home O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -