Todd McCollum Todd Joseph McCollum, age 49, of Houston, Texas, formerly of O'Fallon, Ill., born July 6, 1970, died February 18, 2020. Todd grew up in O'Fallon and graduated from OTHS in 1988 where he excelled in sports. He earned his Business degree from SIU Carbondale, and began working for Motorola. He also worked as a banking loan officer in Glenview, Ill., and later as a recruiter for Bartech in Cincinnati, St. Louis, and most recently, Houston. He was a wonderful father and amazing grandpa with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed golfing, playing guitar, and other musical instruments. Surviving are his parents Tom and Sue McCollum of Collinsville; daughters Madison (Jacob Trch) McCollum and Delaney McCollum of Chicago; grandchildren Indie and Bennett Trch; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois. Visitation: 4 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: 10 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Wolfersberger Funeral Home O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020