Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Robinson Obituary
Todd Robinson Todd William Robinson, 44, of Edwardsville, IL, born on March 11, 1975 in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his residence. Todd was a clerk for the Madison County Circuit Clerks Office, Edwardsville, IL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rhett Robinson and his maternal grandparents, Tom and Patricia Combs. Surviving are his parents, William and Roxanne, nee Combs, Robinson of Collinsville, IL; a brother, Adam Robinson of Collinsville, Il; paternal grandparents, Ken and Sylvia Robinson of Goodyear, AZ; his boyfriend, John Mueller; aunts and uncles, Tom Combs, Mary Jo Viviano, Paul (Diane) Combs, Dawn Tague and Terri (Rick) Wilkinson; cousins, Tom (Julie) Combs, Ryan Combs, Austen (Sarah) Combs, Brooke (Rob) Paresi, Brandon (Noyes) Combs, Liz (Mike) Campbell and Courtney Combs. Memorials may be made to The Trevor Project or The American Humane. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -