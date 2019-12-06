|
Todd Robinson Todd William Robinson, 44, of Edwardsville, IL, born on March 11, 1975 in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his residence. Todd was a clerk for the Madison County Circuit Clerks Office, Edwardsville, IL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rhett Robinson and his maternal grandparents, Tom and Patricia Combs. Surviving are his parents, William and Roxanne, nee Combs, Robinson of Collinsville, IL; a brother, Adam Robinson of Collinsville, Il; paternal grandparents, Ken and Sylvia Robinson of Goodyear, AZ; his boyfriend, John Mueller; aunts and uncles, Tom Combs, Mary Jo Viviano, Paul (Diane) Combs, Dawn Tague and Terri (Rick) Wilkinson; cousins, Tom (Julie) Combs, Ryan Combs, Austen (Sarah) Combs, Brooke (Rob) Paresi, Brandon (Noyes) Combs, Liz (Mike) Campbell and Courtney Combs. Memorials may be made to The Trevor Project or The American Humane. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019